Dr. Thanh-Lan Quan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thanh-Lan Quan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thanh-Lan Quan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Quan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thanh-Lan T Quan MD10362 Bolsa Ave Ste 201, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 531-4804
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quan?
About Dr. Thanh-Lan Quan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831133511
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quan works at
Dr. Quan speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Quan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.