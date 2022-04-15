Overview

Dr. Thanh Duong Wagner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Duong Wagner works at TFPS 3375 Burns Rd- Patel in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL and Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.