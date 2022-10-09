Dr. Thanh Dinh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thanh Dinh, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thanh Dinh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Dinh works at
Locations
-
1
Spine and Sports Program319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-3501
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dinh?
I feel like Dr Dinh really understands what we need by talking to us. Love her bedside manner. Wish she could be my primary! She even stayed with me while I was getting the nerve block since I was so nervous. She really puts me at ease. She’s wonderful!
About Dr. Thanh Dinh, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1972550440
Education & Certifications
- Hadassah Medical Center
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Barry University of Podiatric Medicine
- Stetson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinh accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinh works at
Dr. Dinh has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dinh speaks Vietnamese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.