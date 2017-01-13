Dr. Thangamani Seenivasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seenivasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thangamani Seenivasan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University|Stanley Medical College and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Steeplechase Cancer Center30 Rehill Ave Ste 3400, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (319) 205-4847
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I've had great experience with Dr. Seenivasan. He was warm and caring when delivering my cancer diagnosis and continues to be supportive throughout treatment.
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083665053
- University of Pittsburgh,VPMC Cancer Pav
- Maimondies Med Center|University Of Pittsburgh
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University|Stanley Medical College
