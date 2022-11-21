Dr. Thangamani Muthukumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muthukumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thangamani Muthukumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thangamani Muthukumar, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Muthukumar works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation Medicine424 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CoreSource
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muthukumar?
Doctor listens to you and explains everything in easy to understand English. He is very knowledgeable. I travel over to see Dr Tangamani, bypassing everyone in between.
About Dr. Thangamani Muthukumar, MD
- Transplant Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- 1427218684
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muthukumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muthukumar accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muthukumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muthukumar works at
Dr. Muthukumar speaks Hindi.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Muthukumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muthukumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muthukumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muthukumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.