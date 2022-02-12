Overview

Dr. Thang Nguyen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Huntington Beach Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Lalla-Reddy Medical Corporation in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Ileus and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.