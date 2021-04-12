See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Upland, CA
Dr. Thang Le, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (20)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Thang Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Le works at Thinh T. Le Dpm Inc. in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Thinh T. Le Dpm Inc.
    1238 E Arrow Hwy, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 982-0099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Bone Density Scan
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dermatomyositis
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Felty's Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis Screening
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Raynaud's Disease
Sjögren's Syndrome
Steroid Injection
Systemic Sclerosis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 12, 2021
    I was a patient of Dr. Le for almost 11 years. I was incredibly pleased by his knowledge and care. My appointments were never rushed. He listened and answered all of my questions. When I met him, I got an appointment within a couple of days. Once he diagnosed me as having Rheumatoid Arthritis, we began standard trail and error on some drugs. My RA was severe and Dr. Le & I agree to immediately change treatment to a biologic modifier - Remicade. In 2010, this was not the typical treatment but it worked. I'm still walking! Dr. Le also accommodated my crazy schedule to insure that I got regular infusions. And he is "up to date" responding to emails from patients! His staff in the office and the infusion center were great and I totally trust his judgement. The ONLY reason that I will not continue to be his patient is that I've moved out of state and it would be both difficult & expensive to fly back for infusions!
    Margaret Merhoff, formerly Upland CA — Apr 12, 2021
    About Dr. Thang Le, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1760559819
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thang Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

