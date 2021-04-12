Dr. Thang Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thang Le, MD
Dr. Thang Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Thinh T. Le Dpm Inc.1238 E Arrow Hwy, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 982-0099
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I was a patient of Dr. Le for almost 11 years. I was incredibly pleased by his knowledge and care. My appointments were never rushed. He listened and answered all of my questions. When I met him, I got an appointment within a couple of days. Once he diagnosed me as having Rheumatoid Arthritis, we began standard trail and error on some drugs. My RA was severe and Dr. Le & I agree to immediately change treatment to a biologic modifier - Remicade. In 2010, this was not the typical treatment but it worked. I'm still walking! Dr. Le also accommodated my crazy schedule to insure that I got regular infusions. And he is "up to date" responding to emails from patients! His staff in the office and the infusion center were great and I totally trust his judgement. The ONLY reason that I will not continue to be his patient is that I've moved out of state and it would be both difficult & expensive to fly back for infusions!
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1760559819
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
