Overview

Dr. Thanes Vanig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL.



Dr. Vanig works at Spectrum Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.