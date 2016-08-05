Dr. Thane Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thane Duncan, MD
Overview
Dr. Thane Duncan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Duncan works at
Locations
-
1
W W Taylor Jr MD PC8090 Walnut Run Rd, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 755-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duncan?
Dr Duncan and his nurse/assistants are top notch. I arrive confident Dr Duncan knows what's going on with me before he even walks in the exam room, and he's current in knowledge, listening to your symptoms & putting the pieces to your health puzzle together. I leave there feeling cared for by him & his nurse/assistant......Always cheerful and caring. I'm a registered nurse & can highly recommend him!
About Dr. Thane Duncan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1538275078
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan works at
Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Nosebleed and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.