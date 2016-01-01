Overview

Dr. Thanakorn Jirasevijinda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of So California and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Jirasevijinda works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.