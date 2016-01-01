Dr. Thanaa Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thanaa Abraham, MD
Overview
Dr. Thanaa Abraham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Locations
Thanaa Nelly Khalil Abraham PC882H Commons Way, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 818-0808
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thanaa Abraham, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1568442424
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham speaks Arabic and French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
