Overview

Dr. Than Win, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Medicin (1) and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Win works at Wrightington Rheumatology in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Systemic Sclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.