Overview

Dr. Than Luu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Luu works at Champaign Dental Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.