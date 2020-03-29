Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Than Lin, DO
Overview
Dr. Than Lin, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They graduated from COOPER HOSPITAL / UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Lin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pacific Nephrology Medical Group Inc120 E Emerson Ave, Monterey Park, CA 91755 Directions (626) 280-0676
-
2
Garfield Hemodialysis Center118 Hilliard Ave, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 288-5796
-
3
Rosemead Springs Dialysis Center3212 Rosemead Blvd, El Monte, CA 91731 Directions (626) 280-3019
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
I've seen several PCP's and specialists. By far Dr Lin is head and shoulders above the others. He really cares for patients.
About Dr. Than Lin, DO
- Nephrology
- English, Burmese
- 1851524383
Education & Certifications
- COOPER HOSPITAL / UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Nephrotic Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Burmese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.