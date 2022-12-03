Overview

Dr. Than Aye, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Duncan Regional Hospital, Fall River Health Services and Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital.



Dr. Aye works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

