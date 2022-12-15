Dr. Thalia Pachiyannakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pachiyannakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thalia Pachiyannakis, MD
Overview
Dr. Thalia Pachiyannakis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Michiana Obstetrics And Gynecology515 N Lafayette Blvd, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 232-2037
Saint Joseph Health System5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 232-2037
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 232-2037
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I’d found her sooner. She made me feel very comfortable during my visit. She was kind, encouraging, and answered all of my questions. I’m very grateful.
About Dr. Thalia Pachiyannakis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1275860314
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / Hurley Medical Center
- Sultan Qaboos University Hospital, Muscat, Oman
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pachiyannakis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pachiyannakis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pachiyannakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pachiyannakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pachiyannakis.
