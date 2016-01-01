Overview

Dr. Thalia Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.



Dr. Lopez works at Mid-Kansas Women's Center - 29th Street in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.