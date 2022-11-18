Dr. Thais Moldovan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moldovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thais Moldovan, MD
Overview
Dr. Thais Moldovan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Media, PA. They completed their fellowship with Temple Hosp
Dr. Moldovan works at
Locations
Rheumatology Care Center1022 E Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063 Directions (484) 428-3336Monday8:30am - 3:30pmTuesday8:30am - 3:30pmWednesday8:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
We love Sara Metz the PA for Dr Moldovan. They are both excellent clinicians! Sarah is smart, kind, patient, empathetic and listens to what the patient has to say. She works with you to making you feel better! The patient care tech is so wonderful! We highly recommend this office. The front office girls are awesome…organized, friendly, helpful and kind! They certainly run a smooth moving ship!
About Dr. Thais Moldovan, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1699902643
Education & Certifications
- Temple Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
