Dr. Outpatient Hysterectomy Center Of L Angeles, MD
Overview
Dr. Outpatient Hysterectomy Center Of L Angeles, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Outpatient Hysterectomy Center Of Los T Angeles433 N Camden Dr Ste 965, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 652-5052
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It truly could not have been better, and oddly, more fun too! It really is a pleasure to be able to see Dr. Aliabadi for our care.
About Dr. Outpatient Hysterectomy Center Of L Angeles, MD
- Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1992815286
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Ca/lac And Usc
- Los Angeles Co-U So Calif MC
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Uc Berkeley
Dr. Angeles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angeles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angeles has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angeles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Angeles speaks Arabic, French, Persian, Persian and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Angeles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angeles.
