Overview

Dr. Thaila Ramanujam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Pennsylvania



Dr. Ramanujam works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.