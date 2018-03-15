Dr. Thai-Van Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thai-Van Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thai-Van Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Locations
Liza Hertz MD10861 Cherry St Ste 302, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 493-1011
Lapma10931 Cherry St Ste 300, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 493-1011
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have cirrhosis of the liver; I wouldn't be alive & healthy today had I not been under Dr. Nguyen's care (and the Lord, thank You!!). My liver was failing - swollen abdomen (ascites), hepatic encephalopathy (endangering brain due to heightened ammonia levels), significant weight/muscle loss, extreme fatigue, etc. Dr. Nguyen pursued available treatments - draining ascites, surgery for esophageal varices, and best current prescriptions to address all of the above. 5 stars not even close!
About Dr. Thai-Van Nguyen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1427082890
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Hernia, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
