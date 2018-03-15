Overview

Dr. Thai-Van Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Alamitos-Seal Beach Pdtry Grp in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.