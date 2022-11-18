Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thai Pham, MD
Overview
Dr. Thai Pham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lancaster Medical Center PA713 W Lancaster Rd, Orlando, FL 32809 Directions (407) 240-9905
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?
Dr. Pham is hands down the best physician I’ve ever had. He actually takes all the time you need and he listens to you. He has helped me through some very difficult times over the last 15 years. Best of all, his diagnoses are always spot on, so I feel very safe in his hands. His new scheduling protocol makes it so easy to check in. Thank you.
About Dr. Thai Pham, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306869466
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Med Center
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.