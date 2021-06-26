Overview

Dr. Thai Nguyen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Advanced Urology Associates in Joliet, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.