Dr. Thai Nguyen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Thai Nguyen, MD

Urology
4.4 (24)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thai Nguyen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Nguyen works at Advanced Urology Associates in Joliet, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Urology Associates
    1541 Riverboat Center Dr, Joliet, IL 60431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 409-4930
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Silver Cross Office
    1851 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 250, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 409-4930
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Silver Cross Office
    1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 430, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 726-3110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Kidney Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Kidney Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Pipefitters
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Thai Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386624286
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
