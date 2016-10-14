Overview

Dr. Thai Ho, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Ho works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

