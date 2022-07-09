See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Thaer Obaid, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (80)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thaer Obaid, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Comenius University and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Obaid works at Jefferson Health General Surgery in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 301, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Surgical Care - Sewell
    400 Medical Center Dr Ste F, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Anal Disorders
Anal Fissure
Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 80 ratings
Patient Ratings (80)
5 Star
(68)
4 Star
(8)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Thaer Obaid, MD

Specialties
  • Colorectal Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic, Hebrew and Slovak
NPI Number
  • 1063775864
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cleveland Clinic Florida
Residency
  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Internship
  • Abington Jefferson Health
Medical Education
  • Comenius University
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thaer Obaid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Obaid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Obaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Obaid speaks Arabic, Hebrew and Slovak.

80 patients have reviewed Dr. Obaid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obaid.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obaid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obaid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

