Dr. Thaer Obaid, MD
Overview
Dr. Thaer Obaid, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Comenius University and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Obaid works at
Locations
Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 301, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Jefferson Surgical Care - Sewell400 Medical Center Dr Ste F, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Professional setting, knowledgeable, and willing to help, goes through great measures to ensure resolution of issues
About Dr. Thaer Obaid, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hebrew and Slovak
- 1063775864
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Abington Jefferson Health
- Comenius University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obaid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obaid speaks Arabic, Hebrew and Slovak.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Obaid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obaid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obaid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obaid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.