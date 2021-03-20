See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Greenville, SC
Dr. Thaer Joudeh, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Thaer Joudeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Joudeh works at Southside Medical Center in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lighthouse Treatment Center
    3919 S Highway 14 Bldg A, Greenville, SC 29615 (864) 288-2006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 20, 2021
    Dr Thaer Joudeh is by far the best doctor I have ever met. He is educated and efficient in all he does. His office staff is the most professional yet kind/friendly group of individuals I have ever met. He takes personal care of each and every patient. He also truly takes my input into consideration in diagnosing and prescribing. He is always willing to answer any question or help if there are ever any problems (which there never are!). I WOULD RECOMMEND TO ALL!!!
    About Dr. Thaer Joudeh, MD

    Internal Medicine
    34 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1851355572
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thaer Joudeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joudeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Joudeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joudeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Joudeh works at Southside Medical Center in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Joudeh's profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Joudeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joudeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joudeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joudeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

