Dr. Thaer Joudeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Joudeh works at Southside Medical Center in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.