Dr. Thaddeus Szarzanowicz, MD
Overview
Dr. Thaddeus Szarzanowicz, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Springville, NY. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Locations
Buffalo Orthopaedic Group, LLP224 E Main St, Springville, NY 14141 Directions (716) 204-1101
Buffalo Orthopaedic Group, LLP4855 Camp Rd Ste 100, Hamburg, NY 14075 Directions (716) 204-1101
Trinity Medical Orthopaedics192 Park Club Ln Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 204-1101Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Buffalo Orthopaedic Group Llp4901 Camp Rd Ste 100, Hamburg, NY 14075 Directions (716) 204-1101Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
- Universal Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen in a timely manner. The entire staff was pleasant and helpful. Dr. Ted explained the problem completely and thoroughly. He also was specific about the treatment.
About Dr. Thaddeus Szarzanowicz, MD
- Orthopedics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester Department Of Orthopedic Surgery, Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- State University Of New York At Buffalo Dept. Of Orthopedic Surgery
- State University of New York at Buffalo Medical Consortium
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Szarzanowicz works at
