Overview

Dr. Thaddeus Szarzanowicz, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Springville, NY. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Szarzanowicz works at BERTRAND CHAFFEE HOSPITAL in Springville, NY with other offices in Hamburg, NY and Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.