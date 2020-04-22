Dr. Opalach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thaddeus Opalach, DO
Dr. Thaddeus Opalach, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Tamara Mcjunkin Lpc Pllc990 N Walnut Creek Dr Ste 2014, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 453-2223
Great doctor
About Dr. Thaddeus Opalach, DO
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Opalach has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Opalach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Opalach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opalach.
