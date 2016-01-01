Dr. Thaddeus O'Neill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thaddeus O'Neill, MD
Overview
Dr. Thaddeus O'Neill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.
Dr. O'Neill works at
Locations
Miami Valley Plastic Surgeons Inc.1520 S Main St Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 228-5115
Far Oaks Orthopedists Inc.55 Elva Ct Ste 100, Vandalia, OH 45377 Directions (937) 228-5115
Dr James L. Cromwell MD Inc.2121 E High St, Springfield, OH 45505 Directions (937) 390-2215
Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital100 W Main St, Springfield, OH 45502 Directions (937) 521-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thaddeus O'Neill, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Neill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Neill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Neill has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Neill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.
