Overview

Dr. Thaddeus Nowinski, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Nowinski works at Dept of Oculoplastics in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Graves' Disease, Eyelid Disorders and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

