Dr. Thaddeus Garland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thaddeus Garland, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Augusta Health.
Dr. Garland works at
Locations
Thaddeus Garland12020 SUNRISE VALLEY DR, Reston, VA 20191 Directions (703) 476-2263
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garland is very sharp, compassionate, and extremely astute at diagnosing and finding ways to manage problems. He is truly gifted in this aspect, unlike other providers where you might feel adrift in a ocean of problems that you have never before encountered.
About Dr. Thaddeus Garland, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1336447697
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia
- North Georgia College and State University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garland has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garland accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garland.
