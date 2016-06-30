Overview

Dr. Thaddeus Bell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.