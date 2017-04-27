Dr. Thaddeus Beeker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beeker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thaddeus Beeker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thaddeus Beeker, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital and USA Health University Hospital.
Locations
1
Imc Diagnostic and Medical Clinic1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 2:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 1:00pm
2
Dr. Sudeep Rao831 Hillcrest Rd Ste C, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 607-9797
3
Mobile Infirmary Association5 Mobile Infirmary Cir, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 435-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Beeker for the last Five years... He always walks thru the door smiling and with a hand shake or hug . He spends time needed to discuss your medical condition . I don't think he will ever rush you into any kind of treatment unless he feels you really need it. I will continue to see Dr. Beeker as long as needed .. Thank you Doctor Beeker for your support and guidance ... Sincerely , Linda Heritage
About Dr. Thaddeus Beeker, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1780637579
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beeker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beeker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beeker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beeker works at
Dr. Beeker has seen patients for Leukocytosis, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beeker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Beeker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beeker.
