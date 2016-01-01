See All Pediatricians in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Thad Woodard, MD

Pediatrics
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Thad Woodard, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anchorage, AK. 

Dr. Woodard works at Alaska Center for Pediatrics in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Alaska Center for Pediatrics
    2925 Debarr Rd Ste 230, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 521-1670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test

Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Skin Testing
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bedwetting
Behavioral Disorders
Circumcision
Circumcision, Infant
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Skin
Fever
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Gastritis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hydrocele
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nebulizer Treatment
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Diseases
Pharyngitis
Physical Examination
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Toxic Effect of Venom
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Well Baby Care
Well Child Examination
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Thad Woodard, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275645566
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • City Memphis Tenn Hosps|University Of Tennessee
    Internship

