Overview

Dr. Thad Riddle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Riddle works at Georgia Bone and Joint Surgeons in Cartersville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.