Dr. Thad Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thad Jackson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Jackson works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology and Neurosurgery101 Financial Pl Ste 210, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology and Neurosurgery1111 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had first visit last week. Staff was very professional, office was immaculate. Dr. was kind, compassionate and very professional. He was a second opinion visit. He recommended the same surgery as previous MD, however due to his reputation and my impression of him ,I am going with Dr. Jackson. My surgery is in 2 weeks. I will place another opinion post op. So far very pleased. R. Bullock
About Dr. Thad Jackson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1134177108
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
