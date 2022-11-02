See All Oncologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Thad Denehy, MD

Oncology
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thad Denehy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.

Dr. Denehy works at Bariatric Associates in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valeriu E. Andrei, MD - Bariatric Associates PA
    101 Old Short Hills Rd Fl 3, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 295-5145

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vulvar Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 40 ratings
Patient Ratings (40)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Nov 02, 2022
He is in a league of his own & the very best !!! His staff does not answer the phone, you have to wait days or a week for a return call from Them. They do NOT care ! Roth blame it on their phone system. Well - don't they have a manager ?
Dee — Nov 02, 2022
Photo: Dr. Thad Denehy, MD
About Dr. Thad Denehy, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912904756
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • U Rochester
Internship
  • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thad Denehy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denehy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Denehy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Denehy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Denehy works at Bariatric Associates in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Denehy’s profile.

Dr. Denehy has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denehy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

40 patients have reviewed Dr. Denehy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denehy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denehy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denehy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

