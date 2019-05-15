Dr. Thabet Alsheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thabet Alsheikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thabet Alsheikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital.
The Surgery Group PA1717 N E St Ste 434, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 484-6500
Brewton Medical Center LLC1121 Belleville Ave, Brewton, AL 36426 Directions (251) 809-3180
Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola5151 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 857-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Jay Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Alsheikh is a caring professional. He brings the problem (and the solution!) down to the patient's level of understanding. He listens and he acts. He has been my cardiologist for 6 years and I believe that he (with the Lord's help) saved my life! I highly recommend Dr. Alsheikh and his team!
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- IU Health University
- Damascus Univ
