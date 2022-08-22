See All Pediatricians in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Tetyana Kovalenko, MD

Pediatrics
3 (6)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tetyana Kovalenko, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SHYMKENT MEDICAL INSTITUTE.

Dr. Kovalenko works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA.

Locations

    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    4400 Duckhorn Dr Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95834
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Aug 22, 2022
Dr. Kovalenko was probably the best doctor that I have ever gone to. Her and her team were amazing. Me being the medical problem child, she always got back to me by the end of the day answering my concerns and if it wasn't her it would be someone from her team. Whenever I had a problem and needed a referral to go see another department, it was always ordered the day of or whenever she got back to her office. I'm sad that I have graduated from peds, but the care that she showed me is something that I will never forget. The peds department is definitely one of the best with the help they always give when asking to send a message to the doctor or scheduling an appointment.
— Aug 22, 2022
About Dr. Tetyana Kovalenko, MD

  Pediatrics
  26 years of experience
  English, Russian and Ukrainian
  1174705719
Education & Certifications

  SHYMKENT MEDICAL INSTITUTE
  Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kovalenko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kovalenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Kovalenko works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovalenko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovalenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovalenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

