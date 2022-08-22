Dr. Kovalenko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tetyana Kovalenko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tetyana Kovalenko, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SHYMKENT MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Kovalenko works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group4400 Duckhorn Dr Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95834 Directions (916) 575-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3305Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kovalenko?
Dr. Kovalenko was probably the best doctor that I have ever gone to. Her and her team were amazing. Me being the medical problem child, she always got back to me by the end of the day answering my concerns and if it wasn’t her it would be someone from her team. Whenever I had a problem and needed a referral to go see another department, it was always ordered the day of or whenever she got back to her office. I’m sad that I have graduated from peds, but the care that she showed me is something that I will never forget. The peds department is definitely one of the best with the help they always give when asking to send a message to the doctor or scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Tetyana Kovalenko, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1174705719
Education & Certifications
- SHYMKENT MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovalenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovalenko works at
Dr. Kovalenko speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovalenko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovalenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovalenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovalenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.