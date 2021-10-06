Overview

Dr. Tet Toe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Medicine I, Rangoon, Burma and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Toe works at Elevation Physicians in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.