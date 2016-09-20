Overview

Dr. Tessie Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Piedmont Physicians of Camp Creek in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.