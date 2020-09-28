See All Psychiatrists in Tulsa, OK
Psychiatry
Dr. Tessa Manning, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their residency with Parkland Memorial Hospital

Dr. Manning works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Southwestern Regional Medical Center
    10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133

Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Bipolar Disorder
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cognitive Function Testing
Delusional Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
Anorexia
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Bulimia
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Conduct Disorder
Conversion Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Factitious Disorders
Impulse Control Disorders
Mania
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction
Munchausen Syndrome
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
    Insurance Accepted

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 28, 2020
    He is an awesome psychiatrist does above and beyond her job to take care of her patients
    Anita — Sep 28, 2020
    Psychiatry
    English
    1508025388
    Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
    Dr. Tessa Manning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manning has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manning works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Manning’s profile.

    Dr. Manning has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Manning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

