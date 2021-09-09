See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in West Orange, NJ
Overview

Dr. Tess Jacob, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Bridgeport Hospital (Connecticut)

Dr. Jacob works at Associated Pain Specialists in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Pain Specialists
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 261-1460
  2. 2
    Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 273-4300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter
Hypercalcemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypercalcemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 09, 2021
    My first appt.. she is an excellent listener, very patient and compassionate. She explained my options .. pros/cons for certain treatments I have multiple medical diseases, and she considered all of them in her recommendation as to what I should do in my daily life.
    — Sep 09, 2021
    About Dr. Tess Jacob, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1679838163
    Education & Certifications

    • Bridgeport Hospital (Connecticut)
    • East London Hospital Complex
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
