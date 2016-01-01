Overview

Dr. Tesfaye Gondel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Gondel works at Pediatrix Medical Group in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.