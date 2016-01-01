Dr. Tesfaye Gondel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gondel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tesfaye Gondel, MD
Overview
Dr. Tesfaye Gondel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Gondel works at
Locations
Pediatrix Medical Group2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 304, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 477-1784
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tesfaye Gondel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1639110562
Education & Certifications
- ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gondel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gondel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gondel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gondel.
