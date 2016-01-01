Overview

Dr. Tesfa-Alem Gebremeskel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gebremeskel works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders, ADHD and-or ADD and Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.