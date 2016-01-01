Dr. Tesfa-Alem Gebremeskel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gebremeskel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tesfa-Alem Gebremeskel, MD
Dr. Tesfa-Alem Gebremeskel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-3113
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1770575565
- ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Psychiatry
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Gebremeskel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gebremeskel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gebremeskel has seen patients for Personality Disorders, ADHD and-or ADD and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gebremeskel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
