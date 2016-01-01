Dr. Teryl Elam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teryl Elam, MD
Overview
Dr. Teryl Elam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|Univ. of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Elam works at
Locations
-
1
Denali OBGYN3976 University Lake Dr Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 264-6653
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elam?
About Dr. Teryl Elam, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1346346970
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Or Hlth Sci U
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|Univ. of Washington School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elam works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Elam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.