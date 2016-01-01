Overview

Dr. Teryl Elam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|Univ. of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Elam works at Denali OBGYN in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.