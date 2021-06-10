Dr. Teruaki Kodama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teruaki Kodama, MD
Overview
Dr. Teruaki Kodama, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Kodama works at
Locations
Teruaki Kodama M.d. LLC8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 410, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 573-6985
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kodama was extremely knowledgeable and skillful, and he was also patient, understanding, and had a good bedside manner. I would unhesitatingly recommend Dr. Kodama. He is one of the very best surgeons in the Washington DC area.
About Dr. Teruaki Kodama, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Japanese
- 1134176498
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kodama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kodama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kodama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kodama works at
Dr. Kodama has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kodama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kodama speaks Dutch and Japanese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kodama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kodama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.