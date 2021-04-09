Dr. Younger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terry Younger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Younger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Magnolia Regional Health Center and Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Younger works at
Locations
Emergency Department5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 878-8200Monday8:45am - 5:45pmTuesday8:45am - 5:45pmWednesday8:45am - 5:45pmThursday8:45am - 5:45pmFriday8:45am - 5:45pmSaturday8:45am - 5:45pmSunday8:45am - 5:45pm
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists929 W Higgins Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60195 Directions (847) 285-4200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists404 McHenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 285-4200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists Ltd120 E Higgins Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 285-4200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Magnolia Regional Health Center
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
terrific surgeon !! did my hip replacement in 2017. when its time for the next one I will only see him
About Dr. Terry Younger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1598731481
Education & Certifications
- Central Dupage Hosp
- University Of Illinois Hospitals and Clinics
- U Ill Coll Med
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
