Dr. Terry Yee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Yee, MD
Overview
Dr. Terry Yee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Dr. Yee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urology Associates LLC321 N Kuakini St Ste 612, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 523-7577
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yee?
About Dr. Terry Yee, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1922026640
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yee works at
Dr. Yee has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.