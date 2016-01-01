Dr. Weingarden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terry Weingarden, DO
Overview
Dr. Terry Weingarden, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Weingarden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lakeland Hospitals At Niles and St Joseph Inc1234 Napier Ave, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (800) 968-0115Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weingarden?
About Dr. Terry Weingarden, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1346364924
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weingarden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weingarden works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weingarden. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weingarden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weingarden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weingarden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.